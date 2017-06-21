South Sudan no longer classified as in famine - UN-backed report

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report was based on a survey by a working group including government and U. N. officials.

South Sudan is no longer classified as being in famine, although 45,000 people in Jonglei and Unity states are expected to remain in famine-like conditions and the situation is still very critical, a U.N.-backed food security report said on Wednesday.

An estimated 6 million people, half the population, are expected to be severely food insecure this month and next, the report said.

