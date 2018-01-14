Trending#

Benjamin Netanyahu

SC judges against CJI

Bigg Boss 11

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. World
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








South Africa protests to US embassy over Donald Trump's 'shithole' remark

US President Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
Reuters

             

       
  Sunday 14 January 2018 18:59 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
South Africa has protested to the US embassy in Pretoria about reported remarks by US President Donald Trump that some immigrants from Africa and Haiti come from "shithole" countries.

 
South Africa's foreign ministry called the remarks, which sources said Trump made earlier this week during a meeting on immigration legislation, "crude and offensive" and said Trump's subsequent denial was not categorical.

 
"Relations between South Africa and the United States, and between the rest of Africa and the United States, must be based on mutual respect and understanding," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

 
It said it would ask the second-in-charge of the US embassy to explain Trump's comments on Monday.

 
Trump was widely condemned by many African countries and by international rights organisations for the comments. Botswana's foreign ministry earlier summoned the US ambassador in protest.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story