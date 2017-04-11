Somalia rescue shows China's ability to protect peace: media

China's official media today said the successful anti-piracy operation by the PLA navy in the Gulf of Aden has proved the country's ability to protect regional peace and lashed out at the western media for criticising Beijing's outreach as "maritime hegemony".

The rescue operation of Tuvalu-flagged ship, with 19 Filipino crew members on April 9, "demonstrates China's growing strength and role in fighting against piracy and an image as a responsible major country in safeguarding regional peace and stability," an op-ed article in the state-run Global Times said.

China claims the rescue mission was solely conducted by the People's Liberation Army Navy though an Indian naval ship rushed to the area and provided air cover with its helicopter while the Chinese soldiers entered the cargo ship to save the crew.

The two Indian warships were in the region as part of an overseas deployment.

The merchant ship was travelling from Kelang in Malaysia to the port city of Aden in Yemen when it came under attack from Somali pirates.

"China has actively engaged in international anti-piracy operations in recent years, however, despite the country's willingness to fulfill its international obligations as a major power in safeguarding international and regional peace and stability, the Chinese navy has not been applauded for its efforts, and instead has been subject to overwhelming suspicions," the article said.

"Many Western media outlets and Western strategists have maliciously hyped China's intention of improving its naval strength and its military reach into the open seas, claiming the expanding Chinese naval presence is aimed at competing for the control of major waters, and establishing maritime hegemony," it said.

"As a matter of fact, with China becoming the second- largest economy of the world and its overseas interests expanding, it is imperative for Beijing to build a powerful navy that can protect arterial maritime trade routes and defend the country's growing international interests," the article said.

"Besides, dealing with non-traditional security threats such as terrorism and piracy requires international joint efforts, which China, as a responsible power, has a compelling obligation to join in," it said.

The article said the hijack indicates, despite strengthened international anti-piracy efforts over the past few years, which led to a drop-in pirate attacks in the region, the Gulf of Aden is far from being safe.

"The fleets dispatched by relevant countries are still facing a daunting task to fight rampant pirates and to protect the security of passing ships and crews," it said, acknowledging that the presence of other navies in the region to fight menace of piracy.

"China's constructive participation in security affairs, including peacekeeping and anti-piracy efforts, is conducive to safeguarding regional peace. With the growth of China's military strength, the Chinese navy will be able to offer more public security goods to the world," the article said. The growing role and contribution of the Chinese navy in the international crackdown on non-traditional threats facing the world deserves objective evaluation, it added.

