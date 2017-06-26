Sinn Fein says DUP, May deal a "blank cheque" for damaging Brexit

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein said a deal struck on Monday by their pro-British rivals to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May's government provides a "blank cheque" for a Brexit that threatens peace in Northern Ireland.

May struck a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which pledged at least 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in extra funds for the British province. Sinn Fein said the deal could help public services but that "the devil is in the detail".

"(The DUP deal) provides a blank cheque for a Tory Brexit which threatens the (1998) Good Friday Agreement," Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said in a statement, referring to the Northern Irish peace accord.

May's pledge to provide the funding through the province's power-sharing executive put pressure on the pro-British DUP and Sinn Fein to revive their compulsory coalition before a fresh deadline to do so elapses on Thursday.

"There is work to be done by the DUP and only limited time to do this," Adams said. ($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

