Siemens employee held by Dutch for alleged China spying

Dutch authorities have arrested an employee of the German industrial giant Siemens on suspicion he was spying for a Chinese rival, raiding his home and workplace and seizing digital data, prosecutors and the company said today.

"A 65-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at a station in Twente as part of an investigation into company espionage," the Dutch prosecution service said, referring to a region in the country's east.

He "is suspected of infringing patent rights and violating trade secrets," it said in a statement.

Siemens told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)