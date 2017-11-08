'Shocked and not ready for birth,' Thai woman throws her newborn from 17th floor flat

A young mother has been arrested in Thailand's Pattaya for allegedly throwing her newborn baby from the window of her 17th floor flat.

Netchanok Nokyungtong was reportedly 'heartbroken' after her boyfriend of two years left her as soon as he discovered her pregnancy.

According to a report in The Independent, the 20-year-old was 'shocked and not ready for the birth.'

She gave birth to the child in her flat and put the baby in a bag. She allegedly threw the bag from the window, which was witnessed by her neighbour.

He saw her throwing a 'big object' from the window, but didn't know about the content of the bag. Later, he saw the bag lying on the ground and to his horror discovered a dead baby inside. The Patayya police says that the umbilical cord was still attached when the body of the newborn was found out.

The 40-year-old boyfriend of the accused had told her to abort the baby and she was angry that he left her to live with his family in South Korea. The police says that the accused has been sent for medical tests but is expected to be prosecuted.

“This is a very brutal crime, the baby was born in a healthy condition and the mother did not have grief for what had happened,” Colonel Apichai Khemphet, head of Pattaya Police, was quoted as saying by The Independent.