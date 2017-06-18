Sharif-on-private-visit-to-Saudi-Arabia-for-pilgrimage

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with his family members has left for a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He will perform Umrah during the last days of the Holy Month of Ramazan and also offer prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi at Medina, reports the Radio Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain is also the Kingdom where he met King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Mecca.

Both leaders discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interests with a special emphasis on the emerging situation in the Middle East and South Asia.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister was in Saudi capital Jeddah on an official visit in a bid to resolve a deepening diplomatic rift between Qatar and other Gulf states.

He was accompanied by a large delegation that included Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

