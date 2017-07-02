Sen. Kamala Harris looking to conquer 2020 presidential election for Democrats

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, who has been in the news for the session regarding the Congressional testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is reportedly on a fund-raising drive for her Democratic colleagues ahead of the United States presidential elections in 2020.

In the first six months of 2017, Harris has raised more than USD 600,000 for a dozen Senate colleagues -- including USD 365,000 from small-dollar online contributions, reports CNN.

According to reports, Sen. Harris has also scheduled a tour later in the year to raise money for Democratic Senate incumbents as well as the challengers for seven Republican-held House seats in California that the party is targeting.

Sen. Harris?s extensive campaign outweighs her Senate campaign, with a significant hold on social media. Her campaign also encompasses Facebook advertising after the election to help build that list and raise money.

Recently, she released a widely praised Spotify playlist to celebrate African-American Music Appreciation Month to Blavity, a site that targets black millennials.

Sen. Harris is likely to campaign and raise money for candidates who could benefit from her support -- potentially including Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown -- and to focus on seven House seats in California held by Republicans, but where Hillary Clinton bested Trump in the 2016 election.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)