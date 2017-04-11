Second suspect of Stockholm truck attack released from arrest

Sweden's prosecution authority said on Tuesday it had revoked the arrest of second suspect in the deadly Stockholm truck attack.

"According to the prosecutor, the suspicions have weakened and there is, therefore, no ground to apply for a detention order," the prosecution authority said in a statement.

The man will not be released due to an earlier decision that he should be expelled from Sweden, the authority said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)