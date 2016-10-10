'There's a crazy man threatening a woman': Twitter hits back at Trump with #MuslimsReportStuff

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday clashed with Republican rival Donald Trump on his plans to ban Muslims entering the US, saying it will be "shortsighted" and "dangerous" to engage in his "demagogic rhetoric" about the community. Gorbah Hameed, a Muslim, asked the two nominees on how they will help people like her deal with the consequences of being labelled as a threat to the country after the election. When pressed on whether ban on Muslims entering the US is no longer his position, Trump said the ban in "some form has morphed into an extreme vetting from certain areas of the world".

Known for his ideas of special registration for Muslims in the United States, carrying special ID cards and limiting their movements. Trump's reply was fairly vague when pressed on this subject. "We have to be sure that Muslims come in and report when they see something going on. When they see hatred going on, they have to report it," he said. What followed was a Twitter tirade that bounced back on Donald Trump with '#MuslimsReportStuff' trending on Twitter. Here is what Twitter users had to say about Trump's comment.

I'm a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri. #debate — Moustafa Bayoumi (@BayoumiMoustafa) October 10, 2016

Hi, I'm Muslim & want 2 report a man in St. Louis butchering English by stringing adjectives & passing them as sentences #MuslimsReportStuff — Muna Ali (@munamali) October 10, 2016

Muslim women's earlobes are actually tiny WMDs. That's why we cover them. #MuslimsReportStuff — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) October 10, 2016

There is a man getting too close to a woman at the #debate trying to grab her by the ***** #MuslimsReportStuff pic.twitter.com/MYSYoI665K — Driss R. Temsamani (@DrissTemsamani) October 10, 2016

I once suspected a teacher of using arabic numbers to teach us Algebra. #MuslimsReportStuff — Rahim Adatia (@funkstop) October 10, 2016

"Hello, I'd like to report a suspicious case of extreme mansplaining happening right now in St. Louis." #MuslimsReportStuff #debate — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) October 10, 2016

You don't want to know what we actually put in hummus. #MuslimsReportStuff — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) October 10, 2016

#MuslimsReportStuff Gremlins 2 is the rare sequel that completely deconstructs the franchise. For my money, it's better than the first. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 10, 2016

A man was spotted stealing tons of hay from a local farm. He's allegedly using it to produce fake hair. #MuslimsReportStuff pic.twitter.com/bdvpQjA1Fs — Sohaib (@heisenboorg) October 10, 2016

"Hi, I'd like to report a room of "undecideds" who may need therapy after participating in a town hall #debate tonight." #MuslimsReportStuff — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) October 10, 2016

Looks more like Trump wanted Muslims to 'report stuff' and they reported him.