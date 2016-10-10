Essel Group 90 years

'There's a crazy man threatening a woman': Twitter hits back at Trump with #MuslimsReportStuff

Miniatures of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton (AFP)
Revenge is best served as an embarassing hashtag.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday clashed with Republican rival Donald Trump on his plans to ban Muslims entering the US, saying it will be "shortsighted" and "dangerous" to engage in his "demagogic rhetoric" about the community. Gorbah Hameed, a Muslim, asked the two nominees on how they will help people like her deal with the consequences of being labelled as a threat to the country after the election. When pressed on whether ban on Muslims entering the US is no longer his position, Trump said the ban in "some form has morphed into an extreme vetting from certain areas of the world".

Known for his ideas of special registration for Muslims in the United States, carrying special ID cards and limiting their movements. Trump's reply was fairly vague when pressed on this subject. "We have to be sure that Muslims come in and report when they see something going on. When they see hatred going on, they have to report it," he said. What followed was a Twitter tirade that bounced back on Donald Trump with '#MuslimsReportStuff' trending on Twitter. Here is what Twitter users had to say about Trump's comment.

Looks more like Trump wanted Muslims to 'report stuff' and they reported him.

