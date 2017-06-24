Essel Group 90 years
Saudi security forces foil attack on Grand Mosque in Mecca -state TV

Sat, 24 Jun 2017-12:49am , Reuters

Saudi security forces foiled an attack on the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Friday, state television Al-Ekhbariya and Al Arabiya TV reported.

Al Arabiya said security forces had found two groups of terrorists in Mecca and a third group in the city of Jeddah. The foiled attack targetted worshipers at the mosque, it said.

Neither Al Arabiya nor Al-Ekhbariya gave any further details.

