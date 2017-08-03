Now flaunt your bikinis in special tourist resorts in Saudi Arabia!

Saudi Arabia's new Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has announced a massive tourism development project that will be governed by International standards.

Saudi Arabia's new Prince has announced a massive tourism development project on Tuesday. The luxury beach project shall have special laws which will allow women to wear bikinis instead of covering up their skin.

The Red Sea project will build luxury hotels and residential units on 50 islands with transport infrastructure on the Red Sea Coast. The project is part of Vision 2030, an economic reform project to diversify Saudi’s oil-dependent economy. Construction of the resorts shall begin in 2019 where the first phase will include the development of an airport, hotels and housing. It is expected to be completed by 2022, reports The Telegraph.

“The Red Sea project will be a luxury resort destination situated across the islands of a lagoon and steeped in nature and culture.

“It will set new standards for sustainable development and bring about the next generation of luxury travel to put Saudi Arabia on the international tourism map,” the fund said.

Saudi Arabia already plays host to millions of foreigners - for work and for the Hajj Pilgrimage to Mecca. Foreign tourists are unlikely to come to beaches where women are forced to wear Abayas and Hijabs. So, these chain of resorts on Red Sea coastline will be governed by laws on par with international standards. On contrary to this, Saudi Arabia’s laws on women are extremely repressive, where women are banned from driving also.

Although alcohol availability on the resort is still under question as Saudi law has banned the consumption of alcohol.