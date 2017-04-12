S.Africa's parliament says opposition leader can withdraw no-confidence motion

South Africa's parliament said on Wednesday a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma can only be withdrawn by opposition leader Mmusi Maimane and not the Speaker, responding to requests by the opposition to delay the vote.

The Constitutional Court said on Tuesday it would consider whether the no-confidence vote should be taken by secret ballot. Opposition leader Mmusi Maimane then requested the Speaker to delay the vote until the case was determined.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)