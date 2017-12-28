Trending#

Russian police arrests candy factory owner who fled after shooting

Reuters

             

       
  Thursday 28 December 2017 15:41 IST
 

   
   
   


Russian police arrested on Thursday the former owner of a pastry factory who had returned to the plant and opened fire wounding one person before escaping a siege by special forces, according to a statement.

 
The man, named by investigators as Ilya Averyanov, told a radio station during the siege on Wednesday that he had acted in self-defence to stop bailiffs confiscating the factory, which is facing bankruptcy proceedings.

 
He said he thought he had killed a guard, but a police statement on Thursday spoke only of him wounding a person who was not identified.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
A woman who said she was a former employee of the factory told the RIA news agency that there was a tunnel beneath the building through which Averyanov may have escaped.

  
 

    
   
