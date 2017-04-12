Russia's Lavrov tells Tillerson important not to allow new U.S. strikes in Syria

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow on Wednesday that it was important not to allow a repeat of U.S. strikes in Syria.

Lavrov said the strikes carried out by the United States on a Syrian airbase last week were unlawful.

He added that he expected to hold frank and honest discussions with Tillerson on forming a broad anti-terrorism coalition.

