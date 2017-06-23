Essel Group 90 years
Russia's election commission says Navalny can not run for presidency

Fri, 23 Jun 2017-07:11pm , Reuters

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny can not run for presidency because of his criminal conviction, the Central Election Commission, said in a statement on Friday.

"Navalny does not have passive suffrage," said the statement, meaning he was ineligible to run for office.

Navalny was found guilty of embezzlement in February and given a five-year suspended prison sentence in a court case he says was organised to stop him running for president.

