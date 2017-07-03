Russia running out of patience with U.S. over the 'diplomatic property seizure'

The Russian government is losing patience over the United States unnecessarily prolonging the situation surrounding the confiscation of Russian diplomatic property in their country.

According to Tass, Russian President Vladimir Putin?s press secretary Dmitry Peskov on Monday said, ?As for the principle, we have spoken about the principle of reciprocity. As for Russia?s patience on that matter running out, it has also been said at various levels. As for nuances, it is rather a matter of our foreign ministry.?

In the late December 2016, former U.S. President Barack Obama had imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.

The State Department had expelled 35 Russian diplomats from its embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco, giving them and their families 72 hours to leave the United States.

The diplomats were declared persona-non-grata.

Russians were prohibited to access the two Russian government-owned compounds in New York?s Maryland.

Despite the tension between the two countries, the Russian president Vladimir Putin would meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in July in Hamburg, Germany.

