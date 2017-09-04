Royal baby no 3! Prince William and wife Kate expecting third child

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting a third child, the Kensington Palace said on Monday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The release also said that as with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidartmi.

"Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Homsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace," it added.