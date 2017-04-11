Rishi Kapoor slams Pakistan over death sentence to Jadhav

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Randeep Hooda have condemned Pakistan's decision to award death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"Sorry, India tried to broker peace via actors, films, sports etc with Pakistan but they just want hatred, so be it! Taali do haath se bajti hai," Kapoor tweeted.

Randeep, who had played the role of Sarabjit Singh in the biopic, slammed the decision saying it is reminiscent of the Sarabjit's plight.

"No trial, no evidence, only a closed military court proceeding. It reeks of lies... Pakistan is making another Sarbjit.

"My heart goes out to him... The unimaginable torture to confess and total human rights violation that happen in Pakistan. I have immense faith in the strong leadership of our country... May be we should break him out," he tweeted.

Sarabjit, an Indian national, was convicted on charges of terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court and sentenced to death in 1991. He died following an attack on him by inmates of a Lahore prison in April 2013.

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya also condemned the decision.

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday approved the execution of Jadhav, 46, after a military court found him guilty of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

