US urges citizens to 'reconsider' travel to Pakistan, asks them to not visit Balochistan, PoK

In a new travel advisory to its citizens, the United States has asked them to reconsider travelling to Pakistan due to terrorism. The US State Department has launched its new travel advisory system, providing levels of advice for different countries, ranging from 1 to 4.

Placing Pakistan in Level 3 (reconsider travel) category, the State Department has advised US citizens to not travel to Balochistan province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) due to terrorism. They are also advised not to travel to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Pakistan. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, military and government installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and local government facilities," it said in the advisory.

"Over the past six months, there have been at least 40 significant terrorist attacks across Pakistan, resulting in over 225 deaths and 475 wounded, most of which occurred in Balochistan, KPK, and the FATA. In the past, there have been large-scale terrorist attacks resulting in hundreds of casualties," it said.

The advisory noted that the US government is unable to provide any consular services to its citizens from the Consulate General in Peshawar.

In the new travel advisory issued Wednesday, India has been ranked Level 2 (exercise increased caution), while countries like Afghanistan have been placed under Level 4, which recommends "Do Not Travel".

Now every country has a travel advisory based on this system, which has replaced all the previous such advisories.

"These improvements will provide US citizens with clear, timely, and reliable safety and security information worldwide," the State Department said.