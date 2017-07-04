Qatar's Emir to visit France in late summer -French presidency

France said on Monday the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, would travel to France at the end of the summer, as the small Gulf country remains embroiled in a dispute with several other Arab states.

President Emmanuel Macron spoke to al-Thani by telephone on Monday to discuss the situation in the region, the president's office said in a statement.

"During this telephone exchange, the Emir said that in view of the situation, he expected to come to France at the end of summer," the statement added.

Diplomatic sources had said earlier that Qatar's emir was expected to visit France in the coming weeks.

