Police officer killed in roadside bomb blast in Cairo

A roadside bomb went off here in the early hours today, killing an officer and injuring four others, the Egyptian Ministry of the Interior said in a statement.

The bomb targeted a police vehicle that was carrying a group of police officers and conscripts on the Autostrad road near el-Maadi district, the statement said.

The four injured include an officer and three conscripts who were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Egypt has witnessed several attacks since the January 2011 revolution that toppled ex-president Hosni Mubarak.

The attacks, mainly targeting the police and the military, increased after the ouster of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by the military following massive protests against his rule.

Hundreds of police and army personnel have been killed since then.

