Police officer killed in London terror attack to lie in rest

The body of the police officer killed in the UK Parliament terror attack will lie in rest in a chapel here ahead of a full police funeral tomorrow, police said today.

Scotland Yard Police Constable Keith Palmer was guarding the gates of the Palace of Westminster, which houses the Parliament, on March 22 when terror suspect Khalid Masood stabbed him to death in an attempt to gain entry into the building.

The 48-year-old's coffin will be taken to the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft in the Palace of Westminster where it will remain for 24 hours before his funeral.

The rare honour is usually reserved for leading parliamentarians and requires the consent of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty The Queen has given permission for PC Palmer to lie in rest ahead of his full force funeral within the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft, within the Palace of Westminster," the Metropolitan Police said.

"Palmer will be greeted by a Guard of Honour, formed by officers from his team at the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command (PaDP)," they said.

A private service will be held, attended by close members of Keith's family. Following this service, officers from PaDP will form a catafalque honour guard to watch over PC Palmer's coffin, police said in a statement.

"This will remain in place throughout the night and will be made up of two officers at a time, remaining in place for an hour," the Met said.

The body will stay at the Palace over today and tomorrow morning before being taken to the Southwark Cathedral for the funeral service tomorrow afternoon.

Thousands of police colleagues from across the UK and members of the public are expected to line the route in order to pay their respect.

Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, who fell into the River Thames and had been in hospital since the attack before her death on Thursday.

The other victims were Aysha Frade, 44, who worked at a London sixth-form college, US tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, from Utah, and retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, from south London.

Masood was also shot dead by armed police officers soon after his attack on Palmer.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)