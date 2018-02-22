PML-N issues new party tickets for upcoming Senate polls after SC declares decisions by Nawaz Sharif 'null and void'

Pakistan's ruling PML-N has issued new party tickets to candidates for upcoming Senate polls after the apex court declared all decisions taken under the leadership of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif as "null and void".

The tickets have been awarded by party chairman Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, who along with other party leaders visited the Election Commission and submitted papers of party candidates for the Senate elections.

Haq also said that the PML-N chairman and president had discretion to issue party tickets.

Analysts say that PML-N-supported candidates might be barred from taking part in Senate elections on March 3 as their nomination had been declared illegal by the apex court.

Yesterday, Sharif, 68, was disqualified by the Supreme Court from leading his party.

He was ousted as prime minister by the apex court in July last year for alleged corruption in the Panama Papers scandal.