PM prohibits PML-N leaders from giving controversial statements

Taking note of a string of recent statements about General (Retd.) Raheel Sharif, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has restricted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from passing any more controversial remarks about the former army chief.

?PM Nawaz Sharif takes notice of the statements against Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif,? Radio Pakistan tweeted on Sunday evening, the Express Tribune reported.

?Nawaz Sharif prohibits PML-N leaders from giving any controversial statements about General (retd) Raheel Sharif,? read another tweet.

?The entire nation pays tribute to Gen (retired) Raheel Sharif for his meritorious services,? a third tweet by Radio Pakistan quoted the prime minister as saying.

Prime Minister Sharif?s directions to the leaders of his party came days after Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair called Raheel Sharif ?just another general? and said he should not be made larger than life.

