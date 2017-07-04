Pedestrians hit by vehicle near Boston airport, at least 10 hurt

A vehicle ploughed into a group of pedestrians near the taxi pool serving Boston's Logan International Airport on Monday, sending at least 10 people to hospitals with injuries, authorities said.

The incident appeared to be an accident, most likely caused by the vehicle's driver hitting the gas instead of the brake pedal, local media reported, quoting unidentified sources.

Boston police officers, as well as fire and emergency services personnel, were on the scene of the crash, which occurred in the city's East Boston section, the Massachusetts State Police said in a Twitter post.

"Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity," the police said.

At least 10 people were taken to hospitals after the crash, Boston Emergency Medical Services said in a Twitter message.

Video footage on CNN showed what appeared to be a taxi, with its front hood buckled, resting next to a building.

The people who were hit were on a patio next to the parking lot where dozens of taxis are parked, WCVB-TV reported.

Police sources told WBZ-TV that the driver was a 57-year-old man from Cambridge, and said that he was cooperating with authorities. His name was not disclosed.

