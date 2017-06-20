Paris attacker, on terror watchlist, had gun licence

Questions arose today over how a known radical Islamist who rammed a car into a police van on Paris's Champs-Elysees was able to hold a gun licence.

Adam Djaziri, a 31-year-old who had been on a watchlist for radical Islamists since 2015, was killed yesterday as his car loaded with a gas canister smashed into the van on the French capital's most famous avenue.

Two handguns and a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle were found in the car, while a weapons stash was found at the home of the assailant, who died in the incident.

Djaziri's father, who has since been detained, told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)