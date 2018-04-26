Pakistani court disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif from Parliament

In a blow to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party ahead of a general election, a Pakistani court on Thursday disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif from parliament, for holding an Iqama (work permit) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A three-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disqualified Asif under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with section 99(1)(f) of the Act of 1976.

"We declare that the Respondent [Asif] was not qualified to contest the General Election of 2013 from NA-110 as he did not fulfill the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with section 99(1)(f) of the Act of 1976," reads the judgment, reported The DAWN.

"The Registrar of this Court is directed to send certified copy of this judgment to the Election Commission for de-notifying the Respondent as Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. A copy is also directed to be sent to the Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan for information," it adds.

Last year, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the prime minister in the Panama Papers case.