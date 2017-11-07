Pakistan: Unidentified gunman kills two cops in Peshawar

The accused is yet to be arrested

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a temporary check post in the restive northwest Pakistan, killing two policemen, an official has said.

The gunmen riding a car were asked to stop by the police as their vehicle came near the Shago Naka check post in Mardan district bordering Malakand agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday, but responded by opening fire at the security officials, the police official said.

He said one of the policeman died on the spot while the other succumbed to his injures at the hospital.

After the firing incident, the police officers reached the spot and launched a search operation to nab the killers, the officer said.

The police had set up the temporary check-post after receiving prior information of a bid to smuggle narcotics into the area