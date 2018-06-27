Pakistan NSA Janjua resigns amid reports of differences with caretaker PM

Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) retired Lt Gen Nasser Janjua resigned today amid reports that he had differences with caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk.

Janjua's resignation has been accepted by the Prime Minister and Cabinet Division has also issued a notification, according to media reports. Though the reason for Janjua's exit is not yet known, sources in the government said the NSA was not feeling comfortable with the caretaker government led by former chief justice Mulk.

His replacement has not been announced so far but the resignation coincided with the induction of retired Lt Gen Khalid Naeem Lodhi in the Cabinet. Janjua was appointed NSA on October 23, 2015 in place of Sartaj Aziz and was accorded the status of minister of state. He had played important role in building trust with Afghanistan and instituting a bilateral peace process earlier this year. Earlier, Janjua served as chief of Southern Command in Quetta and president of the National Defence University Islamabad before retirement from army.