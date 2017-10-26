Pakistan court issues arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif, the ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, is in more trouble as the accountability court in Islamabad issued arrest warrants against him on Thursday.

According to Pakistani media reports, the National Accountability Bureau court rejected the plea by Sharif's lawyer to exempt him from appearing in the case.

The next hearing has been scheduled on November 3.

The anti-graft court had indicted Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in- law retired Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar in a corruption case in connection with London's Avenfield properties on October 19.

The 67-year-old leader of PML(N) was forced to step down as Pakistan Prime Minister over corruption charges in July.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had found Sharif and his family guilty for graft and the investigators had said that Sharifs were 'living beyond their means'.

Nawaz Sharif who came to power in 2013 is currently in London to take care of his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz.