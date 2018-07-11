Pakistan boy takes Internet by storm with his killer dance moves on 'Laung Lachi' song, see viral video

There are people who can dance and then there is Mehroz Baig. This young man from Karachi with really, really, really AWESOME dancing talent has taken Internet by storm with thousands of Pakistanis falling in love with his killer moves!

Baig was captured on camera dancing his heart out at Dolmen Mall in Karachi’s Clifton area. According to Baig, ‘it was a dare’ by someone and the dance is nothing but PURE GOLD!

Student of media science, Baig is passionate about dance and regularly posts his amazing videos on social media. He already has a YouTube channel with over 1,500 subscribers. And as they say that all good things come to those who wait, don’t miss the end of the video.

And in case you were wondering, which song Baig is dancing to, worry not! The track is from an Indian movie ‘Laung Laachi’, which was released in March this year.

With loads of oomph and moves, Baig has impressed everyone. The video has been viewed over four million times.

‘Awesome really appreciate your guts haters gonna hate but u stopped everyone to watch your dance whether live or whether recorded, said one user on Facebook.

‘OMG! I'm totally in love with courage of this guy. Bravo,’ said another. ‘Hahaha Gosh ur dance is so much amazing love ur expressions too hat off to you seriously mujhe aisa dare milta mein bagh jati,’ said another. ‘Who is this guys salute ha sir,’ asked another. ‘Perfect moves, far far better than lollywood film dancers,’ hailed another user.