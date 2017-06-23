Pakistan: 25 dead, over 100 hurt in twin blasts in Shia-dominated Parachinar

An earlier blast took place in Quetta in the morning

Two back-to-back blasts today tore through a market crowded with people shopping for Eid in the minority Shia-dominated Parachinar area of Pakistan's Kurram tribal district, killing 25 people and injuring 100 others.

The first explosion occurred in Akbar Khan Market, where a bus terminal is also located, during rush hour in the market. The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.

Medical Superintendent of the District General Hospital, Parachinar, Sabir Hussain, said that at least 25 people are killed and over 100 others injured in the blasts.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.

No group claimed responsibility for the blasts.

According to officials, the blasts targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid.

The emergency and rescue services shifted injured to Agency Headquarters hospital Parachinar.

The security forces cordon off the entire area and started search operation.

Pakistan Army contingents and FC personnel reached the site of the attack to aid in rescue efforts.

"Two Army aviation helicopters have taken off from Peshawar to Parachinar for the speedy evacuation of the injured to Peshawar," the army said in a statement.

"Rescue operation in progress," it added.

On March 31, a car bomb blast near an Imambargah of Shia Muslims killed 23 people and injured 70 others.

In January, 25 people were killed and 87 others when a bomb tore through a crowded vegetable market in the city.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car near the office of the regional police chief in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province today, killing at least 13 people, including seven policemen, and injuring 21 others.

The powerful blast took place near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob's office on Gulistan Road area of the provincial capital, Quetta.

The blast was claimed by both the local affiliate of the Islamic State terror group and by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a splinter group of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Thirteen people, including seven policemen, died in the suicide car bombing, officials said.