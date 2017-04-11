Pak wants good relations with all neighbours: Sharif

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today said that Pakistan wants good relations with all countries, particularly its neighbours, a day after a military court's order to execute Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav spiked Indo-Pak tensions.

Sharif said Pakistan's armed forces are fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threats.

"The nation has full trust in the country's armed forces," he said, assuring the government's full support in equipping the forces to address modern day challenges.

Sharif said the concept of national security has undergone a transformation and wars are no longer an exclusive sphere of military forces, Radio Pakistan reported.

His remarks came Jadhav was sentenced to death for alleged "spying".

Reacting strongly to the move, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and warned Islamabad that it is a case of "premeditated murder".

Addressing the passing out parade of graduating cadets at Pakistan Air Force Academy (PAF) Asghar Khan in Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif said that cooperation, rather than conflict and shared prosperity, rather than mutual suspicion, is the hallmark of Pakistan's policy.

"Pakistan is a peace loving country and has always maintained the policy of having friendly relations with other countries particularly its neighbours," Sharif said.

He said Pakistan on its part will never hesitate to extend the hand of friendship to all and will never waiver from returning goodwill with even more goodwill.

Sharif, however, said "despite our desire for peaceful coexistence, we cannot remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty and protecting our independence".

