One dead, one injured in Stockholm metro blast 

Stockholm metro blast


Police officers cordon off the area outside Varby Gard metro station, where two people were injured in an explosion, in Stockholm, Sweden, January 7, 2018.



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Sunday 7 January 2018 22:33 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
One person died and another was slightly hurt on Sunday in a blast outside a metro station in a Stockholm suburb, police said.

 
A man in his 60s died after succumbing to injuries sustained when "according to witnesses he picked up an object off the ground which promptly exploded," police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson told AFP.

 
He died in hospital, police said on their website.

 
A woman aged 45 was also hurt, suffering facial injuries, police said.

 
The blast occurred mid-morning at the Varby gard station in Huddinge, a southern suburb of the Swedish capital.

 
Police cordoned off the station and the square where the blast happened as the bomb squad moved in to investigate.

 
The Expressen and Aftonbladet newspapers said the device was a hand grenade.

 
"It is too early to say. Technicians are still working on it. Nothing indicates that the (injured) couple were targeted," said Olsson, adding there was nothing to suggest an act of terrorism. 

 
 

    
   
