Not just India, these countries also celebrate their Independence Day on 15th August

Did you know that four more countries mark 15th of August as their Independence day. Have a look:

Republic of Congo

The Republic of Congo celebrates the 57th Independence Day this year.

The Republic of the Congo, located in the central part of Africa, gained back its independence on the August 15, 1960 from France.

Back in the 15th Century, the European traders started using the Congo River building relationship between the Bantu Tribes and the Portuguese traders. The Portuguese started a slave trade from Congo in the Portuguese plantations of Brazil. This slave trade ignites a series of revolts, riots and ultimately a day of Independence.

Korea

National Liberation Day of Korea 2017 is the 69th anniversary of the Independent Korea.

In South Korea, it is known as Gwangbokjeol meaning "the day the light returned." In North Korea, it is known as Chogukhaebanguinal meaning Liberation of the Fatherland Day.

Post the liberation of the Korean Peninsula in 1945, Independent Korean governments were created on August 15, 1948 and Syngman Rhee was elected first President of South Korea and pro-Soviet Kim Il-sung was made first Leader of North Korea.

Liechtenstein

15 August is National Day in Liechtenstein too. Liechtenstein is a German-speaking, 25km-long principality between Austria and Switzerland that attained freedom in the year 1940. Over the last 77 years this day has been celebrated and is closely connected to the birthday of Prince Franz-Josef II on 16 August.

Every year the Principality's citizens and their guests look forward to the spectacular firework display that closes the National Day festivity. On 15 August Vaduz plays host to a huge celebration attended by thousands of Liechtenstein citizens and guests from many countries.

Bahrain

Bahrain gained Independence on 15 August 1971, when the country declared independence from the British rule 40 years ago. The British announced the withdrawal of their troops east of Suez in the early 1960s.

Bahrain declared its independence on 15 August 1971, marked by the signing of a friendship treaty with the British that terminated previous agreements between the two sides.

Although 15 August is the actual date on which Bahrain gained its independence from the British, the state does not celebrate or mark that date. Instead, the state annually celebrates 16 December as "National Day" to coincide with the day that former ruler Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascended to the throne. As such, 16 December is a national holiday and is usually celebrated with firework.