North Korea threatens South's former president with death over 'plot to kill Kim Jong-un'

North Korea has threatened to impose the death penalty on the South?s former president Park Geun-hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-un.

A joint statement carried by its official Korean Central News Agency quoted Pyongyang?s security ministries and prosecutors as saying that Park had ?pushed forward? a supposed plan by Seoul?s intelligence services to eliminate the North?s leadership.

?We declare at home and abroad that we will impose the death penalty on traitor Park Geun-hye,? the statement read.

"The former director of South Korea?s National Intelligence Service (NIS) Lee Byung-ho would meet a similar fate, along with ?their groups," it added.

They ?can never make any appeal even though they meet a miserable dog?s death any time, at any place and by whatever methods from this moment?.

Wednesday?s statement from Pyongyang demanded that Seoul hand Park, who is currently in custody and on trial in Seoul on charges of bribery and abuse of power related to the sprawling corruption scandal that saw her impeached, over along with the other accused ?without delay? as ?organisers of the hideous international terrorist crimes?.

The South?s NIS has, however, clarified its stand and said, ?As we have repeatedly clarified, the North?s allegations are groundless.? It added: ?It is intolerable that the North openly threatens the lives of our people.?

Last month, Pyongyang?s ministry of state security said it had foiled a plot by the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies to kill Kim using a biochemical weapon.

Earlier, Kim?s estranged half-brother Kim Jong-nam was killed by two women using the banned nerve agent VX at Kuala Lumpur international airport in February.

Both Malaysia and South Korea blamed the North for the assassination.

