North Korea sends death threats to Donald Trump, says don't challenge dignity of Kim Jong-un

'Trump should be sentenced to death for daring to point at sun,' North Korea sends fresh death threats to US Prez

In a fresh set of attacks against their arch-rival US, North Korea has send death threats to President Donald Trump.

Pyongyang's state media agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has said Trump "should be sentenced to death by the army and the people of DPRK" for even daring to point a finger at their leader Kim Jong-un.

"Those who challenge the dignity of the supreme leadership of DPRK and its social system can never find their place to live under this sky," KCNA said.

In an Editorial published in the state run newspaper, North Korea said Trump is a "rabid dog and will certainly be made to pay dearly for his hideous crime".

The media agency went on to call Trump a "mentally deranged money-grabber who dared to point his finger at the sun".

"Trump must clearly understand that his rubbish is leading the US, to say nothing of himself, to irretrievable road to hell, the commentary says, and goes on: It is a stark reality that the old and ailing US is heading towards the hell," it further said.

North Korean state media airing fresh threat against @POTUS for "slandering the dignity" of #DPRK leadership, calling @realDonaldTrump a "mentally deranged money-grabber" and a "rabid dog." pic.twitter.com/b1gcTDwlRa — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 20, 2017

This is not the first time North Korea has sent death threats to US President. Earlier, an Editorial in the ruling party's newspaper has sentenced Trump to death.

“He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people,” the editorial said.

"The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership,” it added.

The exchange of war of words between Trump and the North Korean dictator, trading personal attacks, nuclear threats, has been going on for quite sometime now.