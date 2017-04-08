North Korea calls U.S. strikes on Syria "unforgivable" - report

North Korea said on Saturday U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian airfield on Friday were "an unforgivable act of agrression" that showed its decision to develop nuclear weapons was "the right choice a million times over."

The response by the North's foreign ministry, carried by the official KCNA news agency, was the first since U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea launched dozens of missiles at a Syrian air base which the Pentagon says was involved in a chemical weapons attack earlier in the week.

Diplomatically isolated North Korea considers Syria a key ally.

