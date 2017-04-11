Nine dead as militants attack Philippine tourist island

Nine people including four Philippine security officials were killed today during clashes with suspected Islamic militants on a popular resort island as millions prepare to travel for the Easter holiday.

The incursion allegedly by the Abu Sayyaf kidnap group on Bohol island would be the first on a key Philippine tourist destination in recent years by militants who pledged allegiance to Islamic State fighters and often targets foreigners in the lawless south.

Five gunmen were killed while four assault rifles and an improvised explosive device were recovered in the fighting, officials said.

Just days earlier the US and Australia warned their citizens about possible "terrorist" kidnappings in Bohol or nearby Cebu island. Britain today issued a similar travel advisory.

"We're quite worried... we are afraid of hostage situations," said Khent Guimalan, who works at the upscale Bohol Beach Club.

"The mayor and police have tightened security. There's a checkpoint everywhere," Guimalan told

