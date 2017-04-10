NIA files fourth supplementary chargesheet in Burdwan blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed its fourth supplementary chargesheet against three Burdwan blast case accused, Mohammed Rubel, Jahidul Islam and Sahidul Islam.

The accused were taken into police demand.

The accused are members of Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

According to the reports, the accused are also associated other members of the JMB.

The Burdwan explosion is believed to be a botched plot by Bangladeshi Islamist militants to kill Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)