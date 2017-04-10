Nepalese pilot held with undeclared cash of over USD 93,000

A senior captain of Nepal's national carrier has been arrested here with an undeclared cash of foreign currencies amounting to nearly USD 94,000 from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to the police, senior captain Subarna Awale of the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) was arrested last night from the country's only international airport during the final security check.

He was on a regular duty and was scheduled to fly the NAC plane to Dubai.

Awale, 55, was supposed to command the NAC flight, RA 229, to Dubai, scheduled for 11:30 PM, when he was caught with the hidden cache of foreign currencies amounting to USD 93,600 in his hand luggage.

He was taken in to custody at Gaushala Police Circle and further investigations were underway.

"We have taken him under control. We are investigating the incident. We'll send him to the Department of Revenue Investigation after completing our investigation," said SSP Prem Chand.

It was reported that he was taking out the foreign currency to send it to his daughter who is pursuing higher studies in the US.

As per the legal provisions, passengers traveling abroad can carry a maximum of USD 5,000 and they have to declare the source of the amount.

