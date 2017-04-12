Nepal tables new Constitution amendment bill to address concerns of Madhesi parties

A Cabinet meeting on Monday endorsed the new bill with a view to addressing the demands of agitating Madhes-based parties.

The Nepal government on Tuesday tabled a new Constitution amendment bill in Parliament to address the demands of the agitating Madhesi parties which are demanding more representation and re-demarcation of state boundaries ahead of next month's local elections.

According to the new bill, the government may form a federal commission to recommend it on the issues relating to the number of provinces and their boundaries. The coalition government registered the new Constitution amendment bill at the Parliament Secretariat after Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ajaya Shankar Nayak withdrew the previous bill tabled in Parliament on November 29 last year.

A Cabinet meeting on Monday endorsed the new bill with a view to addressing the demands of agitating Madhes-based parties and bringing them on board the local polls scheduled for May 14. The new bill aims at addressing some of the key demands raised by United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF). The Parliament meeting was later adjourned for eight days, Speaker Onsari Gharti said.

The Madhesi parties, that have been demanding more representation in all state mechanism, are opposing the local body elections slated for May 14. Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution which they felt marginalised the Terai community. They are demanding more representation and re-demarcation of state boundaries in the Constitution.

The protest had resulted in the death of at least 50 people.