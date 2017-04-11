Nepal Govt. withdraws previous amendment bill, UDMF demands

The Cabinet led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has tabled the amendment bill on November of 2016.

The Nepal Government on Tuesday withdrew a previous amendment bill from the parliament to table a new one which it said will address the demands of disgruntled parties.

Previously, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has tabled the amendment bill on November of 2016. Though a new amendment bill is to be tabled in parliament, the disgruntled parties have demanded delineation to be completed first.

"The provision in Article 274 of Nepal's Constitution will be cancelled and a new Federal Structure Commission will be formed which will present a new report regarding delineation. But I have objection over it and want to draw the attention of government that it cannot be withdrawn now because it can only be replaced when the new report is presented in parliament after the formation of the commission," leader and MP of Terai Madhesh Democratic Party Akmal Ahamed Shah said, while addressing the Parliamentary meeting.

The new amendment bill proposes to solve the issue of delineation by forming a new federal commission.

"If the bill pertaining to delineation is withdrawn then the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) and other Madhesi allies, marginalized/ indigenous groups who are deprived from constitution will have an objection over it," he said.

Shah also claimed that the UDMF will not participate in the election and will disrupt it if the issues are not addressed.

"Until and unless the determination of number of local levels and the delineation is not made on the basis of population till then the UDMF and its allies neither will participate in the local election nor will they let the election commence," he added.

Though the Madhesh based parties of Nepal are threatening to boycott the polls they are also engaged in internal preparations which are shown by the mass entry from one party to the other.

