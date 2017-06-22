Nepal attaches high importance to its relations with China:PM

Nepal attaches high importance to its relations with China and will not allow the country's soil to be used for any anti-China activities, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said.

Deuba who met Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou yesterday said Nepal highly appreciated China's non- interference in its internal affairs and the Communist country's support for and understanding of its constitutional process as well as China's long-term assistance for its socio-economic development.

Kong, who is here for the 11th round of the China-Nepal diplomatic consultations, said China and Nepal have enjoyed equal treatment and mutual trust since the establishment of diplomatic relations 62 years ago.

Kong said the two countries have been time-tested good neighbours, good friends and good partners.

Deuba said his government attached high importance to developing ties with China and adheres to the one-China policy.

"Nepal will never allow any forces to use its soil to conduct any anti-China activities," Deuba said.

Nepal welcomes and supports China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative which brings valuable development opportunities for Nepal, Deuba said.

He said the new Nepali government was committed to continuing the implementation of the consensus and agreements already reached between the two countries and is willing to promote his country's development and the inter-connectivity in the region by jointly building the USD 50 billion initiative.

China will always uphold its non-interference in Nepal's internal affairs and support the country's efforts in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Kong was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

China congratulates Nepal on its positive progresses achieved in its implementation of the new constitution, Kong said.

Kong said China hoped that Nepal will realise the political and social stability as well as fast economic development at an earliest.

China is willing to join hands with Nepal to boost mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in the sectors including trade, investment, post-disaster relief, infrastructure construction, inter-connectivity, energy and people-to-people exchange so as to better benefit the two peoples, Kong added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)