NCAA to consider North Carolina to host NCAA championships

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) said on Tuesday it will again consider North Carolina to host championship games after state lawmakers replaced a controversial law that restricted public bathroom access for transgender people.

"This new law has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment," the governing body for U.S. college athletics said in a statement.

