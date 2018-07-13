Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam get emotional farewell in London

Pakistan former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam had an emotional farewell meeting with former finance minister Ishaq Dar in London before leaving for Pakistan on Thursday.

The picture of the farewell, shows emotional scenes, wherein Nawaz's friends and relatives can be seen weeping.

Maryam's kids can also be seen embracing her and kissing her forehead.

On that note, another picture of Nawaz and Maryam with ailing Begum Kulsoom at London's Harley Street Clinic has surfaced on social media.The picture shows Maryam breaking down into tears and Nawaz keeping his hands on Kulsoom's head.

The father-daughter duo, who left from London on Thursday, will be arrested by a special National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team at Abu Dhabi Airport in United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this morning.

NAB sources in Islamabad said that both the convicted would be kept at Adiala jail for a day before being transferred to the notorious Attock Fort prison.

On July 6, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, and a fine of eight million pounds was slapped on him in the Avenfield Reference case. Maryam was sentenced to seven years of jail and fined two million pounds, by the Accountability Court.