Nawaz Sharif calls for united effort to combat terror, calls Pakistan 'a victim'

Soon after US President Donald Trump said that India was a victim of terrorism, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at a press conference in Islamabad expressed confidence that "Arab-Islamic-American" summit will go a long way in eradicating terrorism from the globe.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Sharif said Riyadh Summit's resolve to jointly combat terrorism is a good step. He said the Muslim world should also join hands to eliminate militancy from their respective territories.

Saying Pakistan was a victim in the war against terror, Sharif told Pakistan Radio, "Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism and it has suffered a loss of over one hundred and twenty billion dollars, besides losing twenty-four thousand lives in this fight."

Earlier, US President Trump in an apparent jibe at Pakistan, asked countries to ensure that terror groups don't find sanctuaries on their soil.

Pledging to work alongside the West Asian nations to combat extremist ideology in the region, Trump said all the countries from the US to India, Australia to Russia - have been "victim of terrorism and have suffered "repeated barbaric attacks," he said, but didn't mention Pakistan in his speech.