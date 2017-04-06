Myanmar leader says no ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims -BBC

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said ethnic cleansing was too strong a term to describe what was happening in the Muslim-majority Rakhine region, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"I don't think there is ethnic cleaning going on," Suu Kyi told the BBC. "I think ethnic cleansing is too strong an expression to use for what is happening."

Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi is facing international criticism for her government's handling of a crisis in the Muslim-majority Rakhine region, where soldiers have blocked access for aid workers and are accused of raping and killing civilians.

