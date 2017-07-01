Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

A shooting at a hospital here today left several people injured, including three doctors, law enforcement authorities said who declared the shooter dead.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said its personnel are on the scene at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where there are reports of several people shot.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner for Communication & Public Information J Peter Donald said in a tweet that "one shooter is deceased at the hospital".

The condition of the doctors was not known, according to the Fire Department official. It was unclear if there were more victims.

In a radio transmission, police had described the gunman as a tall, thin man wearing a blue shirt and white lab coat. A police official said he had a long gun, New York TImes reported.

Preliminary reports indicate that 5 to 6 people are wounded, though their conditions were not immediately known, according to another police official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing event.

"It looks like an employee of the hospital, that's what we are hearing, unconfirmed, right now," the official said.

The victims were on the 16th and 17th floors of the hospital. By 3:30 the section of the hospital where the injured doctors were contained had been secured and the police were leading a heavily armored group of emergency service workers into the building.

As the situation continued to unfold, at least one doctor was being treated by people inside the hospital who had tied an emergency fire hose as a tourniquet, the fire department official said.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon of June 30.

Multiple police and emergency vehicles have been stationed outside the area, which has been cordoned off.

